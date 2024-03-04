Previous
I Couldn’t Help Myself by allie912
I Couldn’t Help Myself

I know I said yesterday’s amaryllis photo was my last, but the sheer extravagance of this bloom floored me. This really is the last.
Allison Williams

Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Diane ace
Lovely rich color! Glad you posted more than one photo of it.
March 4th, 2024  
