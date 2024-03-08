For Women’s History Month

Today’s noon lecture was both informative and entertaining. Here is the description:“Untold Power: The Fascinating Rise and Complex Legacy of First Lady Edith WilsonJoin biographer Rebecca Boggs Roberts for an unflinching look at First Lady Edith Bolling Galt Wilson.While this nation has yet to elect its first female president—and though history has downplayed her role—just over a century ago a woman became the nation’s first acting president. In fact, she was born in 1872, and her name was Edith Bolling Galt Wilson. She climbed her way out of Appalachian poverty and into the highest echelons of American power and in 1919 effectively acted as the first female president of the United States when her husband, Woodrow Wilson, was incapacitated.”The program is available online and I strongly recommend it.