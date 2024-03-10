Great News Indeed!

No one looks forward to doing their taxes, but I was especially anxious because this was always John’s responsibility. He would sit at the dining table, with papers spread out before him and plug away for several days, fuming at the burden the government inflicted on the taxpayer. With this in mind, I gathered all the necessary forms and was prepared to grapple with the task, but realized I was having a tough time reconciling the directions with the papers in front of me.

So, I took the easy way out and in 2 hours had both my federal and state taxes submitted and accepted, and we get refunds for both!

And best of all, John thinks I’m a genius!