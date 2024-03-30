Previous
Good Friday in the Garden by allie912
Good Friday in the Garden

My friend Ellen and I met at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden to enjoy the explosion of flowers. Many others had the same idea. The first sunny day all week made us all practically giddy!
Allison Williams

