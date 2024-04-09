Previous
“Let the Children Come to Me” by allie912
“Let the Children Come to Me”

These self-portraits were displayed on a bulletin board in our church hallway. The students attend Imago Dei Neighborhood School which holds classes at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Just looking at these colorful paintings lifts your spirits.
Allison Williams

