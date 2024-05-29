Previous
Matthew 24: 32 by allie912
Matthew 24: 32

"From the fig tree learn its lesson: as soon as its branch becomes tender and puts out its leaves, you know that summer is near.“
From the fig tree in the church courtyard, let’s hear it for summer!
Allison Williams

Photo Details

