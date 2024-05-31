Previous
Straight and Curvy by allie912
Photo 5262

Straight and Curvy

I was struck by the contrast of the boards of the fence and the sinuous lines of the vine and the grain of the wood.
31st May 2024 31st May 24

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1441% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sarah Bremner ace
Love the subtle colour combinations.
May 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise