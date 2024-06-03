Sign up
Previous
Photo 5265
A Good Hair Day
Brother and Sister were both sporting new do’s I like their style.
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
1
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Latest from all albums
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
2nd June 2024 12:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
girl
,
boy
Diane
ace
They look pleased with their do's, too.
June 3rd, 2024
