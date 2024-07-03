Previous
The Birthday Boy Last Year
The Birthday Boy Last Year

Max is celebrating a milestone birthday today. He and his family are on vacation. This is a picture from last year’s celebration. Happy birthday to one of the two best presents I ever received!
3rd July 2024

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
