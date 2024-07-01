Previous
Storm’s a Comin’ by allie912
Storm’s a Comin’

The temperature at 95 was like a blast furnace when I went outside. Seeing clouds piling up gave me hope of rain and lowered temperatures. Unfortunately within an hour the clouds had dissipated and the heat wave continued.
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

Allison Williams

