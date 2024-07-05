Previous
Visiting Puppy by allie912
Photo 5297

Visiting Puppy

My neighbor is puppy sitting for Webber, an adorable ten week old chocolate lab. He is a real dynamo. Getting a formal portrait was never an option.
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1451% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise