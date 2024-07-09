Previous
Visit From a Friend by allie912
Visit From a Friend

Mary Alice keeps busy all summer, but she dropped by this afternoon for a catch up. It was great to see her.
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
