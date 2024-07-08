Previous
Window Dressing by allie912
Window Dressing

The girls had some fun after church climbing up in the deep window sills in the sanctuary They did need a little help getting up and down, and fortunately there was someone there to lend a hand.
Allison Williams

Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
