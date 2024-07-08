Sign up
Previous
Photo 5300
Window Dressing
The girls had some fun after church climbing up in the deep window sills in the sanctuary They did need a little help getting up and down, and fortunately there was someone there to lend a hand.
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
church
,
girls
