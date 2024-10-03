Sign up
Previous
Photo 5292
Dog Carrying 101
Here is my neighbor showing a very eager little girl the best way to hold her dog for safe transport.
3rd October 2024
3rd Oct 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
dog
