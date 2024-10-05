Previous
The American South in Pictures
The American South in Pictures

Two photography exhibits were available for members for a few days before the official opening on Saturday. I was so moved by the exhibit focusing on the American South, featuring works as far back as the Civil War, including the social and political history, the people — both the icons and the forgotten — and the land, urban and rural, through every decade up to the present. I was emotionally drained.There was no way I could just move on to the other exhibit, so I went home.
The pictures by both world renowned and local photographers captured the best and worst of humanity. Unfortunately, I left feeling pessimistic about human nature.
Allison Williams

