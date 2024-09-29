Former Colleagues and Forever Friends

You may remember Lee on the left from our museum meet-up last week. She and Linda were second grade teachers for years while I was the librarian for second grade. We shared research and stories and Junior Great Books discussions and lots and lots of books. Now we are all retired, but we stay connected as members of a local chapter of a national education organization. Last night was the September dinner meeting of Gamma Mu, but I have curtailed my activities while John takes priority, so these dear friends came by this afternoon to bring good wishes from the group. They were most welcome.