Unexpected Gifts

When Lee and Linda dropped by today, they came bearing gifts. The rose was such a lovely gesture, and so was the gift card from a highly regarded food speciality shop I had never visited. I was especially touched by the quilled card Lee made in the shape of The Yellow Umbrella, just like the gift card! The shop is closed Monday and Tuesday, but I do believe on Wednesday, there will be a lobster roll with my name on it!