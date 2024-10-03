Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5387
From Bud to Bloom
This is today’s (Tuesday) version of the rose I received on Saturday. It is so perfect today that I took a picture to hold this image forever.
3rd October 2024
3rd Oct 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
10679
photos
15
followers
29
following
1475% complete
View this month »
5380
5381
5382
5383
5384
5385
5386
5387
Latest from all albums
5384
5289
5290
5385
5386
5291
5292
5387
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
Taken
2nd October 2024 10:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rose
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close