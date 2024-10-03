Previous
From Bud to Bloom by allie912
Photo 5387

From Bud to Bloom

This is today’s (Tuesday) version of the rose I received on Saturday. It is so perfect today that I took a picture to hold this image forever.
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details

