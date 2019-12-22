Sign up
Photo 3547
Second Story Man
Behind the scenes at the Christmas pageant. Everyone wanted to peek out of the upstairs window!
22nd December 2019
22nd Dec 19
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
Taken
15th December 2019 10:57am
Tags
christmas
,
church
,
pageant
