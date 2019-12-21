Bananas at a Museum: A Real Bargain

Last week in the news Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan created a duct-taped banana work that is on display at Art Basel in Miami, according to art market website Artnet.



The price tag? A whopping $120,000.



If you think the offer is a-peeling, you may be out of luck.



The first edition of the banana art, titled "Comedian," was already sold from Emmanuel Perrotin's gallery, Galerie Perrotin, which has locations in New York and Asia, the site reports, and more editions have also been selling.



The second edition sold to a man at the annual art festival, the site reports, and Perrotin and Cattelan agreed to raise the price to $150,000 before selling the third edition to a museum.

The overly ripe bananas seen here were at the snack bar at the Institute for Contemporary Art and much more affordable.

Footnote. Someone at the Art Festival ate the banana, declaring it to be “performance art.”

