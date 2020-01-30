Sign up
Photo 3586
Waiting for the Call
Here you see a few of the 20 pages who serve during this year’s 60 day General Assembly session.
Click on the link for a file that explains the whole process.
https://capclass.virginiageneralassembly.gov/includes/PDFs/ParentApplicantFAQ.pdf
It is an honor to be selected and a great experience for the boys and girls who are chosen.
30th January 2020
30th Jan 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
28th January 2020 1:16pm
Tags
virginia
,
pages
,
senate
