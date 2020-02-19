Sign up
Photo 3606
Power to Spare
An electric car and its power source has come to the neighborhood. I imagine this is just the beginning.
19th February 2020
19th Feb 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
7308
photos
35
followers
49
following
987% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
18th February 2020 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
electricity
