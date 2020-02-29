Sign up
Photo 3616
The Staff of Life
What good is a French restaurant without French breads?
29th February 2020
29th Feb 20
1
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
7328
photos
35
followers
49
following
990% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
Taken
28th February 2020 11:27am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
richmond
,
bread
,
cancan
Kathy A
ace
That looks delicious
February 29th, 2020
