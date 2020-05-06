Previous
Traveling Back in Time by allie912
Traveling Back in Time

Designed in 1926, Windsor Farms is one of Richmond's first planned neighborhoods. It was designed to look like an English village, with curvy streets and English names like Dover, Canterbury, and Berkshire.
Windsor Farms was one of the first communities in Richmond built with the automobile in mind. One of the showpieces of Richmond is Agecroft Hall, a Tudor home brought from England and reconstructed In Windsor Farms. It is open for tours.
This Tudor style building sits right on the edge of the center green and houses an office providing financial services.
Allison Williams

