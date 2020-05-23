Previous
Next
Windows on the World by allie912
Photo 3700

Windows on the World

What a variety of windows on this one-of-kind house!
23rd May 2020 23rd May 20

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1013% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise