What Were They Thinking?

The traffic engineers wanted to put in a bike lane on this wide thoroughfare. I guess they wanted to protect the bicyclists from cars getting too close So they made the strip toward the middle a parking lane. You can see a car parked there. I don’t know about you, but I sure wouldn’t park my car in the middle of the street. I can just see some distracted driver thinking he was in a regular traffic lane and crashing right into the back of your car.