Photo 3824
Butterflies are Free
All photographed at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden.
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Views
6
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Pro (2017)
Taken
24th September 2020 6:55pm
Tags
flowers
,
butterfly
,
butterflies
