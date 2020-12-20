Sign up
Photo 3910
You Can’t See Me
I confess I never left the house today and took no pictures so here is yet another picture of Syd. I’m worse than a grandmother sharing baby pictures.
20th December 2020
20th Dec 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
COOLPIX P510
Taken
17th December 2020 11:14am
Privacy
Public
Tags
squirrel
