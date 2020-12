A Good Reason to Congregate

Our pastor (on the left) his son on the right and a husband and wife from among our members were waiting at church to accept prepared dishes for a dinner we are providing to a shelter. They were also giving out the annual church Christmas tree ornament which I will post tomorrow. As I entered the narthex, I saw 2 other church members on the same errand. We exchanged Christmas greetings with great joy. After all we hadn’t seen each other since March.