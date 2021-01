New Years Day Dinner Brings Good Luck

In the American South black-eyed peas are eaten on New Year’s Day to assure good luck in the New Year. Not sure why it didn’t work for 2020, but that is no reason to stop the tradition. Here the peas are cooked with tomatoes and an extra measure of hot sauce and served over rice. Along with it, boneless pork chop marinated in maple syrup and stone ground mustard accompanied by corn bread right out of the oven. Tomorrow we start the diet! Or after we finish the chocolate pie.