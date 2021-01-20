Sign up
Photo 3941
Coming Soon to a Store Near You
The clerk was just setting out these enormous teddy bears for Valentine’s Day when I happened by. She struggled to keep them in place but ultimately showed these long-legged beasties who was boss.
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
Taken
19th January 2021 8:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bears”
,
“teddy
