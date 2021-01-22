Previous
The Garden Sleeps by allie912
Photo 3943

The Garden Sleeps

Stopped by the community garden to see how the plots were faring. The brightly colored frame was in marked contrast to the dried plants behind it.
22nd January 2021

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
