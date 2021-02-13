Previous
Better Late Than Never by allie912
When I returned from uploading my bird statistics, I was excited to see I had a pair of titmice enjoying themselves without much competition. They didn’t get in the initial count, but I think they are worthy of an entry all of their own.
13th February 2021

Allison Williams

Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
