Photo 3965
Better Late Than Never
When I returned from uploading my bird statistics, I was excited to see I had a pair of titmice enjoying themselves without much competition. They didn’t get in the initial count, but I think they are worthy of an entry all of their own.
13th February 2021
13th Feb 21
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Views
0
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
12th February 2021 6:06pm
Tags
titmouse
