Photo 3972
Listen to the Mockingbird
This handsome fellow dropped in for the first time during our second ice storm. The seed cylinder looks a little the worse for wear, but it still provides plenty of good snacking.
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Views
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
COOLPIX P510
Taken
19th February 2021 10:56am
Privacy
Public
Tags
mockingbird
