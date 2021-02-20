Previous
Next
Listen to the Mockingbird by allie912
Photo 3972

Listen to the Mockingbird

This handsome fellow dropped in for the first time during our second ice storm. The seed cylinder looks a little the worse for wear, but it still provides plenty of good snacking.
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1088% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise