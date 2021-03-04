Sign up
Photo 3984
Vintage
While most of us use email for communicating these days, some still rent a box at the post office. Here is part of the wall of mail boxes at my local postal station. There’s a certain charm to these weathered doors, don’t you think?
4th March 2021
4th Mar 21
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
8064
photos
30
followers
46
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
3rd March 2021 12:59pm
Tags
mail
