Photo 3996
It s All in Your Point of View
Approaching the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts from the parking deck, here is a view you don’t often capture, but I really like the lines and shapes.
16th March 2021
16th Mar 21
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Views
5
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
15th March 2021 5:06pm
Tags
b&w
,
vmfa
