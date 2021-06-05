Sign up
Photo 4077
Bird of Paradise, after the Rain
Rarely do you see a Bird of Paradise in full blossom without some shriveled dead petals spoiling the effect. This is about as good as it gets.
5th June 2021
5th Jun 21
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
red
,
flower
,
rain
Mickey Anderson
ace
That is a beauty!! Love the droplets!
June 5th, 2021
Allison Williams
ace
@brillomick
Thanks!
June 5th, 2021
