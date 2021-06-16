Previous
Little Farm Girl by allie912
Little Farm Girl

Lauren and her Mom have been babysitting for 4 chickens while their owners are on vacation. I am a real fan of poultry so they invited me along today to meet the girls. It was such fun seeing this little farmyard right in suburban Richmond.
Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
