Photo 4103
Eggs, Like People, come in All Colors
And, like people, they are all good inside.
These are from my friends, the Egg Whisperers.
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
Taken
30th June 2021 3:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eggs
