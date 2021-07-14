Previous
Next
And the Color of the Day by allie912
Photo 4116

And the Color of the Day

Is yellow! These two mushrooms were spotted on a walk in Swampscott. Meg’s husband John identified the one on the left as a Chinese medicinal mushroom. Those other one, we didn’t know.
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1127% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise