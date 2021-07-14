Sign up
Photo 4116
And the Color of the Day
Is yellow! These two mushrooms were spotted on a walk in Swampscott. Meg’s husband John identified the one on the left as a Chinese medicinal mushroom. Those other one, we didn’t know.
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
0
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
mushrooms
