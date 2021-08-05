Previous
Visiting the Girls by allie912
Photo 4138

Visiting the Girls

Veta has been keeping hens for two years. She is getting a new chicken coop soon. The storms and rain of the summer have wrecked the old one. They got 17 inches of rain in July! Sarah lent me her boots so I could traipse out in the flooded field.
5th August 2021

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details

