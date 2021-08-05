Sign up
Photo 4138
Visiting the Girls
Veta has been keeping hens for two years. She is getting a new chicken coop soon. The storms and rain of the summer have wrecked the old one. They got 17 inches of rain in July! Sarah lent me her boots so I could traipse out in the flooded field.
5th August 2021
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
WhatintheWorld
iPad Air (2020)
4th August 2021 6:03pm
egg
,
coop
,
chickens
,
hens
