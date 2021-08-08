Sign up
Photo 4141
A Well-Named Tree
Veta said this is her favorite tree on her property. A stately live oak, about a hundred years old. Think of all it has seen.
8th August 2021
8th Aug 21
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
4th August 2021 2:34pm
Tags
tree
,
oak
,
florida
