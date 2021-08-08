Previous
A Well-Named Tree by allie912
A Well-Named Tree

Veta said this is her favorite tree on her property. A stately live oak, about a hundred years old. Think of all it has seen.
Allison Williams

Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
