A New Garden of Eden by allie912
A New Garden of Eden

Here you see an array of citrus trees, figs, pineapples and even olives growing happily in central Florida. This was just a small part of the orchards of two homes I visited.
7th August 2021

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
bkb in the city
Beautiful collage
August 7th, 2021  
