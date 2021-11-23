Previous
Next
The Juncos are Back! by allie912
Photo 4248

The Juncos are Back!

Juncos or snowbirds are a sure sign that winter is on the way. One day they appear and their friendly little flock hangs out til a day in the Spring when they disappear again.
23rd November 2021 23rd Nov 21

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1163% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft
they look so cute allison, nice montage and story
November 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise