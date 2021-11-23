Sign up
Photo 4248
The Juncos are Back!
Juncos or snowbirds are a sure sign that winter is on the way. One day they appear and their friendly little flock hangs out til a day in the Spring when they disappear again.
23rd November 2021
23rd Nov 21
1
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
juncos
Phil Howcroft
they look so cute allison, nice montage and story
November 22nd, 2021
