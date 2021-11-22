Previous
Rose Perfection by allie912
Rose Perfection

I wonder how much longer these beautiful roses will be blooming in Richmond.
22nd November 2021

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
