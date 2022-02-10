Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4327
Find a Wheel
And it goes round and round.
Found on my afternoon walk, right before I tripped, did a face plant and fractured my wrist. What a klutz!
10th February 2022
10th Feb 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
8750
photos
27
followers
43
following
1185% complete
View this month »
4320
4321
4322
4323
4324
4325
4326
4327
Latest from all albums
4420
4324
4325
4421
4326
4422
4423
4327
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Pro (2017)
Taken
9th February 2022 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
circles
MamaBec
ace
Oh Allison, I am so sorry.
That had to be a painful landing.
Will pray for your healing.
February 10th, 2022
Allison Williams
ace
@mamabec
If I had just quit while I was ahead…
February 10th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
That had to be a painful landing.
Will pray for your healing.