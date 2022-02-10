Previous
Find a Wheel by allie912
Photo 4327

Find a Wheel

And it goes round and round.
Found on my afternoon walk, right before I tripped, did a face plant and fractured my wrist. What a klutz!
10th February 2022 10th Feb 22

Allison Williams

Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
MamaBec ace
Oh Allison, I am so sorry.
That had to be a painful landing.
Will pray for your healing.
February 10th, 2022  
Allison Williams ace
@mamabec If I had just quit while I was ahead…
February 10th, 2022  
