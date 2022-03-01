Previous
A Touch of Spring by allie912
A Touch of Spring

Ellen brought this jaunty Spring bouquet when she stopped by today. On Friday we have a date to go to the botanical garden to see even more newly awakened spring flowers! Ellen will pick me up since I am not yet driving.
Allison Williams

