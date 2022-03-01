Sign up
Photo 4346
A Touch of Spring
Ellen brought this jaunty Spring bouquet when she stopped by today. On Friday we have a date to go to the botanical garden to see even more newly awakened spring flowers! Ellen will pick me up since I am not yet driving.
1st March 2022
1st Mar 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
yellow
,
daffodils
