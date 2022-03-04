The Wonders of Technology

I write reviews for the Amazon Vine program, choosing from a constantly changing list of new products. It is an invitation program, and I got selected as a result of buying and reviewing so many books on Amazon.

This little device is a portable light with a motion detector that you attach to the side of the toilet bowl. If you need to get up during the night, the light comes on and stays on til there is no movement detected after two minutes. The light is soft and works as expected. The fun thing is the light shifts through all colors of the rainbow. A celebration in the bathroom!

You may think this is frivolous, but I’ll take any entertainment when I am housebound!