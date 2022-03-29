Previous
Trompe L’Oeil at VMFA by allie912
Trompe L’Oeil at VMFA

Visual illusion used to trick the eye into perceiving a painted detail as a 3D object. This painting from the 18th century is as fresh and vivid as if it had just been painted
29th March 2022 29th Mar 22

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
