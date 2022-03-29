Sign up
Photo 4374
Trompe L’Oeil at VMFA
Visual illusion used to trick the eye into perceiving a painted detail as a 3D object. This painting from the 18th century is as fresh and vivid as if it had just been painted
29th March 2022
29th Mar 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
painting
,
vmfa
