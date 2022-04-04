Previous
Where the Magic Happens by allie912
Photo 4380

Where the Magic Happens

This is where the streaming production of the worship service goes out on Sunday morning. The team of volunteers includes a number of students learning a valuable skill and providing a great service for viewers from as far away as Wyoming.
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details

